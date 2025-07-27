Advertisement
‘Like brothers’ - the friendship between Thaksin Shinawatra and Hun Sen spanned three decades

By Sui-Lee Wee
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Former Thai prime ministers Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father Thaksin Shinawatra on July 9, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo / Getty Images)

After his daughter was sidelined from political office by a damaging phone call with Cambodia’s leader this month, Thai power broker Thaksin Shinawatra broke his silence to a roomful of politicians and journalists.

He had a stunning message to deliver: His decades-long relationship with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen was

