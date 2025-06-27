Bennathan also praised police who tackled and disarmed Monzo following the rampage in Hainault, northeast London, in April last year.

The parents of 14 year-old Daniel Anjorin, Dr Ebenezer Anjorin (centre), and his mother Grace (left), speaking outside the Old Bailey in London. Photo / Lucy North via Getty Images

They showed “exemplary courage and put their lives on the line to try to protect the public they serve”, he said.

“They are a credit to the uniform they wear and both the Metropolitan Police and London can be proud of them.”

Monzo was sentenced for the murder of Daniel, attacking three other members of the public and two police officers.

The court heard earlier that he began his murderous rampage by driving his van into a pedestrian, hurling him into a nearby garden, and then jumping out of the vehicle to hit him in the neck with the sword.

He got back in the van and drove down the road where he attacked Daniel, who was wearing headphones and sports gear.

Daniel suffered a “devastating and unsurvivable chopping injury to the left hand side of his face and neck” from the sword, prosecutor Tom Little said, describing the wound as “essentially a near-decapitation”.

Monzo then attacked a policewoman who chased him through the alleyways, hitting her three times with the sword.

He ran into a house, and upstairs into the bedroom of a couple, attacking them while they slept. He fled outside again when the couple’s young daughter woke up and began to cry, and allegedly struck another police officer with the sword, before then being disarmed.

Questioned by police, Monzo claimed that he had had a personality switch and compared the events to the film “The Hunger Games”.

He told police that he had “many personalities spread out” and that one of them was a “professional assassin”.

Police also discovered he had skinned and deboned his cat, just prior to launching his violent attacks.

Taking into account the time Monzo has already spent in custody, he will serve 38 years and 309 days in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole.

–Agence France-Presse