Analysis
Libya’s east rebuilds while desert migrants risk death en route to Europe

Isabel Oakeshott
The Great Sand Sea is a perilous route for sub-Saharan migrants aiming for Europe. Photo / Getty Images

They call it the Great Sand Sea, and the name is no exaggeration.

The area of the Sahara that stretches from western Egypt to eastern Libya is a vast expanse of nothingness, where hot wind whips the sand into rippled ridges like ocean waves, and dust storms can entomb living

