Lewis Hamilton made the 'hardest decision' to put his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe to sleep. Photo / Instagram, @lewishamilton

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he made the “hardest decision” of his life to put his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe to sleep.

The British former world champion missed a Formula One tyre test in Italy on Friday to be with his sick pet, who had been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The 40-year-old Ferrari driver said Roscoe had died in his arms on Sunday.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.