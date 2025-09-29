“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.
“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.”
Roscoe has been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events such as awards ceremonies since the seven-time world champion adopted him in 2013.
Hamilton is set to be back in action at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.
- Agence France-Presse