Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Letitia James pleads not guilty to bank fraud, accuses Trump of revenge

Chris Lefkow
AFP·
3 mins to read

Letitia James has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud charges. Photo / Getty Images

Letitia James has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud charges. Photo / Getty Images

The New York attorney-general who successfully prosecuted Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud charges and accused the President of using the justice system as a “tool of revenge”.

Letitia James, 67, one of three prominent Trump critics to be hit with criminal charges in recent weeks, entered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save