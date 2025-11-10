Hannibal Gaddafi (centre), son of Libya's deposed ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been released from prison in Lebanon. He is with a member of his defence team Ines Harrak (left) and French Lawyer Laurent Bayon. Photo / Handout, Hannibal Gaddafi defence lawyers' team, AFP

Lebanon releases Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan ruler, from prison on bail, lawyer says

Lebanon released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on bail today after nearly a decade in prison, his lawyer told AFP.

“We left, he is free,” Laurent Bayon said, hours after Gaddafi’s bail of US$900,000 was paid.

The younger Gaddafi, 49, was accused of withholding information about the 1978 disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Mussa Sadr in Libya but never put on trial.

He was 2 years old at the time of Sadr’s disappearance.

“The bail was paid this morning,” Bayon had told AFP earlier. “Hannibal Gaddafi will finally be free. It’s the end of a nightmare for him that lasted 10 years.”