Lebanon releases Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan ruler, from prison on bail, lawyer says

AFP
2 mins to read

Hannibal Gaddafi (centre), son of Libya's deposed ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been released from prison in Lebanon. He is with a member of his defence team Ines Harrak (left) and French Lawyer Laurent Bayon. Photo / Handout, Hannibal Gaddafi defence lawyers' team, AFP

Lebanon released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on bail today after nearly a decade in prison, his lawyer told AFP.

“We left, he is free,” Laurent Bayon said, hours after Gaddafi’s bail of US$900,000 was paid.

The younger Gaddafi, 49, was

