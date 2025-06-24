Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Leak of intelligence report on Iran bombing setback for Trump as Nato summit gets under way

By Tyler Pager and David E. Sanger
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on the way to the Nato summit in the Netherlands. Photo / Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on the way to the Nato summit in the Netherlands. Photo / Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Analysis by Tyler Pager and David E. Sanger

As United States President Donald Trump landed in the Netherlands for the annual meeting of Nato allies, he was desperate to hold together the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, cursing and cajoling to make sure that history would remember him for bombing Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World