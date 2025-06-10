Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Leaders of ‘orgasmic meditation’ group convicted of coercion charges

By Santul Nerkar & Santul Nerkar
New York Times·
7 mins to read

OneTaste's Nicole Daedone (right) and Rachel Cherwitz (left) were found guilty of running a forced labour scheme. Photo / Brittainy Newman, The New York Times

OneTaste's Nicole Daedone (right) and Rachel Cherwitz (left) were found guilty of running a forced labour scheme. Photo / Brittainy Newman, The New York Times

Two women whose company promoted “orgasmic meditation” as a tool of female empowerment were found guilty on Monday of running a forced labour scheme in which they coerced vulnerable employees to perform degrading sex acts for little or no pay.

The convictions of the women, Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World