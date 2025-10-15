Advertisement
Lead found in popular US protein powder and shake health supplements, report says

Maggie Astor
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Consumer Reports tested samples of 23 protein powders and shakes in the United States and found that more than two-thirds of them had more lead in a serving than it regards as safe for daily consumption. Photo / 123rf

A number of popular protein supplements contain levels of lead that could pose health concerns, according to a report published by a non-profit group today.

The group, Consumer Reports, tested samples of 23 protein powders and shakes in the United States and found that more than two-thirds of them

