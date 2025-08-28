Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Lawyers for ousted CDC director who refused to resign say RFK jnr ‘weaponising public health’

By Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Apoorva Mandavilli and Christina Jewett
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Susan Monarez, the CDC director, appears during her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 25. Monarez, who just weeks ago became director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has been ousted from her job after a tumultuous month. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times)

Susan Monarez, the CDC director, appears during her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 25. Monarez, who just weeks ago became director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has been ousted from her job after a tumultuous month. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times)

The White House said that it had fired Susan Monarez, the new director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, after a tense confrontation in which Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr tried to remove her from her position and she refused to resign.

Monarez, an infectious disease researcher,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save