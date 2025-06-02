In a statement, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed the 32-year-old had died on Sunday night.

“QCS will assist the Queensland Police Service in preparing a report for the coroner,” the spokesperson said.

“This is standard practice for all deaths in custody.”

Sophia Rose was allegedly stabbed by Flanigan.

In their own statement, Queensland Police said: “Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a 32-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in custody at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre on Friday, May 30.”

“Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) officers provided immediate assistance before paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she died last night, June 1.”

Emergency services were called to a home in Moore Park Beach about 4.45am on Monday, May 26.

Police and paramedics located the child’s body and the 32-year-old in the front yard of the house.

Queensland Police Acting Superintendent Brad Inskip described it as a “horrific scene” and a “terrible tragedy for everybody”.

“There were multiple wounds to the child’s body,” he said.

“It was a horrific scene, a terrible incident for everybody – including the witnesses, including the emergency services, police and ambulance officers who attended and the investigators doing the ongoing investigation.

“This is not something we ever want to attend and want our people to have to deal with,” he added.

A bladed knife was seized at the scene and the woman was arrested and charged with the murder of the 3-year-old.

The horrific incident has devastated the small Bundaberg community – with Sophia’s father Jai Ruane claiming the systems designed to protect his child had “failed”.

“This could have easily been prevented,” he said.

“The system failed us and now my daughter Sophia has paid for it with her life.”

Ruane was not at the property at the time of the incident. He told 9News Sophia was a “bubbly” little girl who was “just full of life and love”.

“Always smiling, always wanting to help,” he said, adding she was the “light of his life”.

“She just had a huge heart,” he added.

On social media, Lauren Flanigan shared images of her baby bump in 2021 alongside her two other children.

In posts, the woman urged people to “remember who you are” and resist the “system”, “trauma” and the “lies of fear”.

“You are ROYALTY. You are CHOSEN. You are HOLY. You are a WARRIOR OF LIGHT,” she wrote.

“Train like it’s war – because it is. Discipline is deliverance. Refine your algorithm. Refine your soul. God is calling His army out of hiding.”

A vigil was held to remember the 3-year-old. Photo / news.com.au

On Sunday evening, hundreds of locals attended a vigil held for Sophia at Moore Park Beach.

The vigil was organised by the Moore Park Community Association, with attendees dressed in pink glitter and sparkles as they blew bubbles, and lit candles in the child’s memory.

One of Sophia’s educators from Kids and Co, Libby French, told the Courier Mail the community lit candles to represent the “light Sophia brought into our lives”.

“We loved her in the little moments – in the way she twirled, in the way she laughed, in the way she held our hands without hesitation,” she said.

“She loved back, so openly, so beautifully.”

The vigil ended when everyone was invited to dance to the child’s favourite song, Barbie Girl by Aqua.

Kids and Co educator Miss Emmy read a poem in the child’s honour.

“She danced in pink with sparkly wings, and filled our hearts with joyful things,” she read.

“With every crayon, every step and spin, she let the light and laughter in.

“Though she’s now beyond our view, her magic stays in all we do.

“A little fairy flying high, she paints the stars across the sky.”

A memorial was set up at Moore Park Beach, with the community laying flowers and stuffed animals at a small beach box at the beachfront.

Guests at the vigil included friends and educators from Sophia’s daycare as well as the local community.

The community played Sophia’s favourite songs and danced in her honour. Photo / news.com.au

Following Sophia Rose’s death, a GoFundMe account was launched by family friend Connor Thompson, who described the 3-year-old as a “sweet little girl with big eyes and an infectious laugh that could light up the room”.

“He smile was like a ray of sunshine and her heart was as pure of gold,” he wrote.

Thompson said Sophia “always wanted to help and was the best big sister to her baby brother and sister”.

“Though her time here was short, the love she gave and the joy she shared will stay with us forever,” the fundraiser read.

“In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, a grieving father and little boy and girl is left to cope with the devastating loss of their beloved daughter and sister,” Mr Thompson said.

“Her life was taken far too soon, leaving behind a family and community shattered by sorrow.”

The fundraiser has since raised more than $A55,000 ($59,272.40) of its $A65,000 goal.

“Your donations will help this father and his family through the emotional toll of this tragedy,” the campaign read.

“No amount is too small – every contribution provides a small light during this dark time, allowing him to focus on healing and honouring the memory of his precious daughter.”