In a statement, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed the 32-year-old had died on Sunday night.
“QCS will assist the Queensland Police Service in preparing a report for the coroner,” the spokesperson said.
“This is standard practice for all deaths in custody.”
In their own statement, Queensland Police said: “Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a 32-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in custody at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre on Friday, May 30.”
“Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) officers provided immediate assistance before paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she died last night, June 1.”
Emergency services were called to a home in Moore Park Beach about 4.45am on Monday, May 26.
Police and paramedics located the child’s body and the 32-year-old in the front yard of the house.
Queensland Police Acting Superintendent Brad Inskip described it as a “horrific scene” and a “terrible tragedy for everybody”.
“There were multiple wounds to the child’s body,” he said.
“It was a horrific scene, a terrible incident for everybody – including the witnesses, including the emergency services, police and ambulance officers who attended and the investigators doing the ongoing investigation.
“This is not something we ever want to attend and want our people to have to deal with,” he added.
A bladed knife was seized at the scene and the woman was arrested and charged with the murder of the 3-year-old.
The horrific incident has devastated the small Bundaberg community – with Sophia’s father Jai Ruane claiming the systems designed to protect his child had “failed”.
“A little fairy flying high, she paints the stars across the sky.”
A memorial was set up at Moore Park Beach, with the community laying flowers and stuffed animals at a small beach box at the beachfront.
Guests at the vigil included friends and educators from Sophia’s daycare as well as the local community.
Following Sophia Rose’s death, a GoFundMe account was launched by family friend Connor Thompson, who described the 3-year-old as a “sweet little girl with big eyes and an infectious laugh that could light up the room”.
“He smile was like a ray of sunshine and her heart was as pure of gold,” he wrote.
Thompson said Sophia “always wanted to help and was the best big sister to her baby brother and sister”.