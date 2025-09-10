Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Latest revelations complicate Trump’s sweeping denials about Epstein

By Luke Broadwater
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. New revelations complicate Trump’s denials about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. New revelations complicate Trump’s denials about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, The New York Times

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has proved himself adept at evading the controversies that have dogged him on an almost daily basis.

With the vast powers of the presidency at his disposal, he often succeeds in pivoting the national conversation to focus on political terrain he finds more favourable,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save