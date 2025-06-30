Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Late fashion icon Lagerfeld’s discreet villa near Paris goes under hammer

By Juliette Vilrobe
AFP·
3 mins to read

Karl Lagerfeld with Anna Wintour in 2011 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld with Anna Wintour in 2011 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Louveciennes - A villa outside Paris owned up until his death by the fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, which shows both luxury and discretion, is to be sold at auction tomorrow under a traditional method where time is counted by candles.

Bought in 2010 by Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World