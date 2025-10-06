Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for research into how the immune system is kept in check. Photo / Claudio Bresciani, TT News Agency, AFP

Last to know - Nobel winner is unreachable hiking ‘off the grid’

One of this year’s Nobel winners is a leading medical researcher who also offers a shining example of work-life balance – so much so that he might not know he won.

Fred Ramsdell was among those honoured today with a 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine, but he’s currently “living his best life” on an “off the grid” hiking foray, a spokesperson from his San Francisco-based lab, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, told AFP.

Ramsdell shared the prestigious prize with Mary Brunkow of Seattle, Washington and Shimon Sakaguchi of Osaka University in Japan for their discoveries related to the functioning of the immune system.

But the laureate’s digital detox means the Nobel committee has been unable to reach him and break the news.

Jeffrey Bluestone, a friend of Ramsdell’s and co-founder of the lab, said the researcher deserves credit but he can’t reach him, either.