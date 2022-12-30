Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Why the malaria parasite may be getting tougher all the time

Daily Telegraph UK
By Sarah Newey
3 mins to read
Government health workers screen people for diseases like malaria at a weekly market in Orchha in central India's Chhattisgarh State in November 2022. Photo / AP

Government health workers screen people for diseases like malaria at a weekly market in Orchha in central India's Chhattisgarh State in November 2022. Photo / AP

The rapid emergence of a new drug-resistant malaria parasite in Laos has triggered an “unusual” jump in cases and sparked concern among experts.

Between 2019 and 2020, malaria cases in Attapeu, a region in southern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World