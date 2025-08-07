The US tariff jeopardises entire sectors of the export-heavy Swiss economy, notably watchmaking and industrial machinery, but also chocolate and cheese. Photo / 123rf

Switzerland scrambled for answers after a last-gasp government mission to Washington failed to stop a 39% tariff blow from United States President Donald Trump, sparking job fears in what businesses called a “horror scenario”.

The Government held an emergency meeting after President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin returned home from their trip empty-handed.

Trump blindsided the Swiss last week when he announced that the country would be hit by one of the highest tariffs among new duties on imports from dozens of economies that took effect last night.

The Swiss rate was higher than Trump’s previous threat of a 31% tariff.

Keller-Sutter rushed to the US capital with a small delegation to seek a friendlier levy, but she only secured a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who does not oversee tariff policy.