Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Landslides and floods kill 64 in Nepal, India

AFP
3 mins to read

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours in Nepal have killed at least 42 people, a disaster official said October 5. Photo / Nepalese Army, AFP

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours in Nepal have killed at least 42 people, a disaster official said October 5. Photo / Nepalese Army, AFP

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours in Nepal and neighbouring India have killed more than 60 people, officials said, as rescue workers raced to reach cut-off communities in remote mountainous terrain.

Torrential downpours have lashed Nepal since late last week, leaving rivers in spate and many areas in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save