The commission focused on environmentally friendly and healthy food sources, but the updated “planetary health diet” was the most anticipated aspect of the study.
Experts said they had considered the most up-to-date studies when formulating their recommendations, which ultimately did not differ much from those published in 2019.
Beef, pork and lamb consumption should be limited to 15 grams (0.5 ounces) per day compared to the daily 14 grams recommended last time, they concluded.
Individuals should meanwhile consume 200, 300 and 210 grams of vegetables, fruits and grains respectively per day.
Dairy products should account for 250 grams, and fish or seafood for 30 grams along with white meats like poultry. These figures too largely resemble those from 2019.
Researchers said the diet was strongly linked to “improved health outcomes, large reductions in all-cause mortality, and a substantial decline in the incidence of major diet-related chronic diseases”.
-Agence France-Presse