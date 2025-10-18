Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the socialite who gave her name to a famous Mayfair nightclub, has died at the age of 91.
The former society hostess was a key figure in London’s swinging Sixties scene before becoming the mother of six children, including Zac Goldsmith, the environmentalist and former Conservative politician,and Jemima Goldsmith, the film producer and journalist.
Her family confirmed that she died in her sleep on Saturday morning.
A joint statement issued by her children said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning at the age of 91.”
It was signed: “Robin, India, Jane, Jemima, Zac and Ben.”
Lady Annabel’s first husband, the entrepreneur Mark Birley, named Annabel’s after her in 1963, making the Berkeley Square nightclub one of the capital’s most fashionable venues for the rich and famous.
She once described the dance floor there as “the hottest six-foot-square pieces of ground in London”.
Lady Annabel later had an affair with, and then married, entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith. His Goldschmidt family was known for its success in banking.
Their public affair culminated in her once describing herself as “an incredible mother, rather a good mistress, but not a very good wife”.
She became a fervent political campaigner and founded the Democracy Movement, a Eurosceptic advocacy group.
As a published author, she offered candid glimpses into her life in British high society. Annabel: An Unconventional Life (2004), and her follow-up, No Invitation Required: The Pelham Cottage Years (2009), were noted for their wit and warmth.