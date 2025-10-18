NZ Herald Morning News Update | 'No Kings' marches underway in US, Israel tank shells hit Gazan bus transporting family, uptick in students seeking work. Video / NZ Herald

Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the socialite who gave her name to a famous Mayfair nightclub, has died at the age of 91.

The former society hostess was a key figure in London’s swinging Sixties scene before becoming the mother of six children, including Zac Goldsmith, the environmentalist and former Conservative politician, and Jemima Goldsmith, the film producer and journalist.

Her family confirmed that she died in her sleep on Saturday morning.

A joint statement issued by her children said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning at the age of 91.”

It was signed: “Robin, India, Jane, Jemima, Zac and Ben.”