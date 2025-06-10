Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

LA unrest mirrors global protests: Government response under scrutiny

By Pranav Baskar
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Channel Nine US Correspondent Jonathan Kearsley gives Ryan Bridge an update on the situation in LA as marines move in.

ANALYSIS

Los Angeles has been convulsed by public outrage since the Trump Administration launched a series of immigration raids at the weekend.

In response to the protests, United States President Donald Trump called in the National Guard and the military.

By today, 700 Marines were expected to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World