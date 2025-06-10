Los Angeles has been convulsed by public outrage since the Trump Administration launched a series of immigration raids at the weekend.
In response to the protests, United States President Donald Trump called in the National Guard and the military.
By today, 700 Marines were expected to bein the city, with 4000 Guard troops.
For social scientists who study the intersection of protests, politics and law enforcement, the scenes unfolding in California broadly follow a script that has played out many times in many other countries.
To control their image in the face of state crackdown, movements need strong internal organisation, she added. But spontaneous uprisings often lack such organisation.
Gamboa pointed to Honduras, where protests broke out after a disputed election in 2017.
When peaceful protests turned violent, the movement struggled to “overcome the narrative and gain the international support they needed”.
2. Heavy-handed responses can lead to more violent protests.
State repression inspires violence and increases the size of protests in general, said Gamboa, turning issue-based demonstrations into mass movements.
“You’re being repressed; gas is thrown at you,” she said. “It’s your natural instinct to protect yourself by fighting back.”
Beyond an immediate need to respond to violence, crackdowns inflame protests by broadening the cause to fight.
What began, for instance, as opposition to the Colombian Government’s tax overhaul in 2021 transformed into a much bigger campaign against police violence and the role of state force after a bloody crackdown on demonstrators.
Aggressive state responses to protests led to as many as 300 deaths in Mozambique last year and hundreds of arrests in India in 2019 protests over a citizenship law.
3. Crackdowns can be stepping stones to wider power grabs.
A Government’s decision to exercise force, the experts said, can be an opening for authoritarians to erode democratic checks.
Governments can violate norms to project power, said Andrew O’Donohue, a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace who studies democratic backsliding.
They can then use the “pushback to justify further crackdowns on institutions and protests”, he added.
After protesters and police continually pushed the limits of what had been accepted tactics during a year of protests in Hong Kong, the mainland Government ended the cycle of increasing violence in 2020 by stripping the semi-autonomous territory of many of its rights.
The Government in Beijing justified the passage that year of the National Security Law, which handed the mainland Government broad powers to crack down on political activities, effectively outlawing pro-democracy parties and limiting free speech.