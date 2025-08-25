An aerial view taken from a commercial plane shows Tian Shan Range in Kyrgyzstan. Photo / Getty Images

An aerial view taken from a commercial plane shows Tian Shan Range in Kyrgyzstan. Photo / Getty Images

A search for a Russian climber stranded on Kyrgyzstan’s highest mountain has been suspended due to severe weather, the Central Asian country’s authorities say.

Natalia Nagovitsyna broke her leg climbing the 7,439m Victory Peak while she was at an altitude of about 7000m and has been stranded in the mountains for 11 days.

An Italian climber, Luca Sinigaglia, died on August 15 trying to save her.

Italian rescuers went to the scene to try to recover his body using a helicopter, according to the Italian foreign ministry.

The operation launched to rescue Nagovitsyna, who turned 48 on August 20, according to Russian media, has so far been unsuccessful.