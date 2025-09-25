Advertisement
Kyiv’s targeting of refineries aligns with Trump’s aim to squeeze Russia’s oil exports

Joe Barnes
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

Ukrainian soldiers prepare OTO Melara 105mm artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on September 9. Photo / Getty Images

In the eyes of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was once the wartime leader without any cards to play.

Yet after a private meeting between the two presidents on Wednesday, the American proclaimed Ukraine “is in a position to fight and WIN”.

A short time earlier, Zelenskyy said he

