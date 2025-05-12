An Iraqi Kurdish woman waves a flag bearing the portrait of the founder of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan as people gather at Freedom Park to listen to an audio message by the jailed leader in Sulaimaniyah, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on February 27, 2025. Photo / Shwan Mohammed / AFP

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced its dissolution and conclusion of its armed struggle.

The decision follows founder Abdullah Ocalan’s call for the PKK to disarm and disband.

The PKK’s insurgency since 1984 has cost more than 40,000 lives.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has announced its dissolution and the end of more than four decades of armed struggle against the Turkish state, the pro-Kurd ANF news agency reported.

“The 12th PKK Congress has decided to dissolve the PKK’s organisational structure and end its method of armed struggle,” the group announced on Monday in a statement, after holding its congress last week.

The PKK’s announcement to dissolve itself heeds a call by its founder Abdullah Ocalan, jailed in an island off Istanbul since 1999, who urged his fighters in February to disarm and disband.

In a letter, Ocalan urged the PKK to hold a congress to formalise the decision.