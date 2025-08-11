Advertisement
Kremlin official Sergei Kiriyenko is the quiet technocrat who enacts Vladimir Putin’s agenda

By Anton Troianovski
New York Times·
11 mins to read

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks to aide Sergei Kiriyenko to turn his ideas into action. Photo / Getty Images

The Kremlin official boasted of his commitment to healthy living, opening a door in his office to show a visiting businessperson what looked like a private gym.

Then he described his latest project: stage-managing “referendums” in occupied Ukraine to make it look like those regions wanted to join Russia.

