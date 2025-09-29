One million killed or injured

According to the British Ministry of Defence, more than one million Russian troops have been killed or injured over the course of the war.

In September 2024, Putin expanded the military to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it one of the world’s largest forces.

Since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Putin has increased annual conscription by an average of 5% each year.

The latest is the biggest northern autumn conscription drive since 2016, and, combined with the 160,000 called up in the spring, means 2025 is set to be the largest total call-up since that year too.

Despite Putin claiming to be working towards peace with Ukraine, the move will widely be seen as a move to continue the war.

The United States has signalled potential authorisation for Ukrainian long-range strikes into Russia using American weapons.

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s envoy, said yesterday that Ukraine could receive approval for deep strikes into Russian territory.

Asked if President Donald Trump had authorised such strikes, Kellogg said: “Reading what [Trump] has said and reading what Vice-President JD Vance has said, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the answer is yes”.

“Use the ability to hit deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries,” Kellogg said.

Vance said that the US was discussing whether to provide long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, a request Trump previously denied.

“It’s something that the President is going to make the final determination on,” Vance said, adding the US was considering “a number of requests from the Europeans”.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, today dismissed the potential weapons transfer saying “there’s no magic weapon” that could change the state of play on the battlefield.

“Whether it’s Tomahawks or other missiles, they won’t be able to change the dynamic,” he said.

Ukraine has proposed building a joint air defence shield with allies to protect it against the threat of Russian airspace violations. It would include concrete bunkers and anti-drone nets at vital energy facilities

Violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones this month and multiple drone sightings, including one that forced the closure of Copenhagen Airport for several hours, have raised concerns about Nato’s defences.

‘Joint shield against Russian aerial threats’

“Ukraine proposes to Poland and all our partners to build a joint, fully reliable shield against Russian aerial threats,” Zelenskyy told the Warsaw Security Forum via video link.

“Ukraine can counter all kinds of Russian drones and missiles and if we act together in the region we will have enough weapons and production capacity.”

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s Defence Minister, told the conference that “Europe’s and Ukraine’s defence industry must work together more closely and effectively”.

He said the EU must provide “a much more flexible regulatory framework for the defence industry”.

In Liverpool, John Healey, Britain’s Defence Secretary, urged Putin to “stop the killing, start the talks”.

Speaking at the Labour conference, he said: “Our message to Moscow from Liverpool today is this: ‘President Putin, you will not win. Stop the killing, start the talks, agree to a peace’.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

