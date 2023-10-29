Ian Foster says he will miss walking up to the coach's box, police staff explain their communications during the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attacks and it is becoming impossible to provide medical aid to people who need it in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A Korean man has died after choking on a ‘live octopus’ dish, going into cardiac arrest after a tentacle became lodged in his throat.

The Korea Herald reports that the 82-year-old man died while eating the dish, known as sannakji, in the southern city of Gwanju.

Quoting the Gwangju Gwangsan Fire Station, the Herald reported that first responders attempted CPR on the scene but he could not be revived and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While sannakji translates as “live octopus”, the dish is created by chopping octopus tentacles into small pieces while the creature is still alive, then plating and eating it quickly with sauces.

Because the animal’s nerves are still live, the tentacles continue to wriggle on the plate and eating it can present a risk to the diner.

Korean dish sannakji. Photo / Getty Images

Data from the Seoul Fire and Disaster Headquarters, quoted by the Korea Herald, shows that three others died of asphyxiation from eating live octopus between 2007 and 2012.

Two further deaths were reportedly recorded in 2013, and local news reported that a man in his 70s died in 2019.

In one notable case, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly killing his girlfriend and then blaming a ‘live octopus’ meal.

He was later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The deaths have seen the delicacy placed on lists of most dangerous foods to try, alongside pufferfish and cheese riddled with maggots.

It has featured in popular culture, making headlines in 2004 in the film Oldboy when Choi Min-sik’s character eat a whole wriggling octopus alive at a sushi bar.

The late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also featured the dish on his Parts Unknown show.

Animal welfare charity Peta has previously called for an end to the practice, saying that: “Octopuses have sophisticated nervous systems that are rich with pain receptors, so they suffer immensely for a diner’s fleeting taste experience.”