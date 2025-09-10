Australian regulators have approved a single-dose chlamydia vaccine for koalas. The disease is driving wild koalas to extinction. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Koalas to get vaccine protection against disease blamed for half of all the marsupial’s deaths

Australian regulators have approved a chlamydia vaccine for koalas, researchers said today, as they seek to stamp out a sexually transmitted disease responsible for about half of all deaths of the fluffy marsupial in the wild.

For a decade, scientists at the University of the Sunshine Coast trialled the chlamydia vaccine in controlled settings.

Approval from the veterinary medicine regulator means the single-dose shot can be nationally rolled out.

Lead researcher Professor Peter Timms said the disease was driving wild koalas to extinction, particularly in southeast Queensland and New South Wales.

In those areas, “infection rates within populations are often around 50% and ... can reach as high as 70% ”.