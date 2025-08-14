Advertisement
Known for tough talk, Trump’s relative softness towards Putin has long perplexed analysts

By Katie Rogers
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A residential building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Oksana Parafeniuk, The New York Times

Analysis by Katie Rogers

United States President Donald Trump suggested yesterday, before a meeting planned for Alaska, that he was powerless to control Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he could not convince the Russians to stop killing Ukrainian civilians or hacking American court records.

Trump did warn of “severe consequences” if Putin did not

