Kneecap are an Irish-speaking rap trio who have courted controversy with their provocative lyrics and merchandise. A film about their rise to fame won a Bafta in February 2025.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kneecap are an Irish-speaking rap trio who have courted controversy with their provocative lyrics and merchandise. A film about their rise to fame won a Bafta in February 2025.

Liam O’Hanna of Irish rap group Kneecap charged with a terror offence for displaying a Hezbollah flag.

O’Hanna, known as Mo Chara, allegedly showed support for a proscribed group on November 21.

London’s Counter Terrorism Command investigated after a video of the event surfaced online in April.

A member of Irish rap group Kneecap has been charged with a terror offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London concert, police said on Wednesday.

Liam O’Hanna, 27, known by his stage name Mo Chara, is accused of showing support for a proscribed group during a performance on November 21.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation after a video of the event surfaced online in April.

The Irish hip hop trio from Belfast, Northern Ireland, is made up of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and J. J. Ó Dochartaigh, who go by the stage names Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí respectively.