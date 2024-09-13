The Advertiser reported that local Police were investigating the fire at the cafe in Plympton Park.

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke and flames that were seen from the business at 10.20pm on Thursday night.

When police arrived, the back of the business was reportedly engulfed in flames.

Horrell told The Advertiser on the scene of the attack, “It’s just a massive shock to hear that all of a sudden out of the blue someone’s come through the back door and decided to pour petrol through my little shop.”

He said his dream was shattered when he “got a phone call just saying that the cafe was on fire and I’ve lost everything.”

Despite a difficult period for all businesses post-Covid, Horrell said this experience was the hardest thing he has been through.

“This little coffee shop of eight years, it’s going to bounce back.”

Before the incident, the business revealed they would be giving away free food and drink to celebrate the shop’s eight-year anniversary.

The cafe thanked its community on social media after they received an outpouring of support from avid coffee lovers and locals after hearing of the devastating inferno.

“This won’t stop us from giving you all our coffee and our love.”

One commenter said, “I am devastated. I was going to introduce my granddaughter to your coffee shop on Saturday to join in on your 8 yr celebration. Stay strong Dan and hope they catch the low life that did this.”

Another said, “OMG that’s horrible!! I drove past today and saw camera tripods and thought they were doing a story on your anniversary!

“I hope they find who did this and make them pay the price for messing with our community and their businesses.

“Hope to see you back on your feet soon Dan. You’re a legend and your coffee is second to none!”

Bray St Coffee Roasters have been approached for comment.