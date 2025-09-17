As the President shook hands with the King, a 41-gun salute was fired simultaneously from six First World War-era guns on the castle’s east lawn, as a similar display took place at the Tower of London, in the centre of the capital.

The Trumps and the royals were then taken in a black and gold coach, surrounded by cavalry, through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1000-year-old castle, where Trump and Charles inspected the guard of honour.

The pair were seen sharing smiles, and the President saluted as the US national anthem played, before the party headed inside for lunch.

They exchanged gifts, with the royals giving Trump a book to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence next year, and Trump gifting Charles a replica of a sword owned by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the military ceremony at Windsor Castle. Photo / Doug Mills, Pool, AFP

‘Warm my heart’

Britain is pulling out all the stops to dazzle and flatter the unpredictable Trump as the UK Government tries to keep him onside during a host of international crises.

The 79-year-old Republican is, however, being kept far away from the British public as polls indicate he remains unpopular, with the entire visit happening behind closed doors.

An estimated 5000 people marched through central London on Wednesday waving Palestinian flags and displaying banners with slogans including “Migrants welcome, Trump not welcome”.

“I’m just scared of the way the world’s being taken over by really nasty men,” Jo Williamson, a 58-year-old funeral director from Kent, southeast England, told AFP.

Trump is the first US President to receive two state visits, after his previous one with Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

Queen Camilla, King Charles and US President Donald Trump. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

At Windsor, he laid a wreath on the tomb of the Queen, who died in 2022, and viewed a collection of US-related items, including a letter sent from President Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria in 1862 after the death of Prince Albert.

The Trumps also had a meeting with William and Catherine at Windsor, described by their Kensington Palace office as “warm and friendly”.

The President and Charles will wrap up on Wednesday with a white-tie state banquet, where they are due to make speeches.

Trump’s changeability on everything from tariffs to Ukraine and Gaza has caused global turmoil and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be hoping the President leaves on Thursday feeling the warm glow of royal soft power.

President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, and King Charles and Queen Camilla during the ceremonial welcome. Photo / Getty Images

Epstein’s shadow

“A lot of things here warm my heart,” the President, who owns two golf resorts in Scotland, his mother’s homeland, said on arriving late Tuesday at the US ambassador’s official residence in London.

The US leader may also relish a chance to escape a turbulent period at home, where the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has caused deep turmoil.

But the spectre looms of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is providing domestic headaches for both Trump and Starmer.

Police arrested four people after they projected images of Trump and Epstein on to Windsor Castle late Tuesday.

Starmer will host Trump on the second day of the visit on Thursday at his country residence, Chequers.

The pair will be buoyed by the announcement of billions of pounds of investment in each other’s economies, including from British pharmaceutical group GSK and Google, but there could be awkward moments.

Starmer faces political troubles at home, after sacking his UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over his links to the late Epstein.

- Agence France-Presse