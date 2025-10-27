The King and Buckingham Palace have come under increasing pressure to act on the “Prince Andrew problem”.

A protester confronted King Charles on Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for him to leave the royal residence. Photo / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Andrew, who said he would no longer use his Duke of York title, faces calls to leave his home at Royal Lodge, despite holding a lease with the Crown Estate.

The King’s advisers remain in talks with the prince and his team to bring about his departure from the estate.

One option, said to have been put forward by Buckingham Palace, is for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while Sarah Ferguson rents Adelaide Cottage, which was the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

A source said the plan had not been “progressed” yet and is one of several proposals put to the prince and Ferguson, who live together at Royal Lodge despite being divorced.

Aides are keen to convince them to leave Royal Lodge, which has become the focus of public pressure since Andrew was revealed to have misled the public about cutting contact with Epstein.

Prince Andrew is facing pressure to leave Royal Lodge after misleading the public on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on the prospect of Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore Cottage. The couple retained Frogmore as their UK base for several years after moving to the US, but it is now vacant.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move from Adelaide Cottage to the larger Forest Lodge imminently.

Both properties are in Windsor and part of the Crown Estate, raising questions over how either Prince Andrew or his ex-wife would fund an estimated rent of £15,000 ($34,000) per month.

Details of the Royal Lodge deal, which have been scrutinised by the National Audit Office and were made public again last week, show Andrew paying a peppercorn annual rent after funding £8m renovations to the property.

The King was serenaded by a choir at the cathedral. Photo / WPA Pool / Getty Images

The King has not yet issued a statement about the loss of his younger brother’s titles.

On October 27, Buckingham Palace released a statement from Andrew saying he will “no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me” and that he continues to “vigorously deny the accusations against me”.

He said: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

Andrew has not been seen in public since October 3.

Crowds were reported to have waited outside for hours to catch a glimpse of the King after he met community groups and volunteers inside Lichfield Cathedral. Michael Fabricant, a former Lichfield MP and royal fans from Italy and the US were also outside the cathedral.

One member of the public told the King it was “amazing” to be able to meet him as he had been waiting to see him since 5am. Others waved flags, held posters and photographs and chanted “God save the King”.

Inside the cathedral, Charles was serenaded by a choir as he spoke to members of dozens of community groups, including representatives from the city’s foodbank and Liberty Jamboree, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities, and volunteers from the cathedral’s embroiderers.

Much of the activity was centred around the Table for the Nation, which was crafted from 5000-year-old fen-land black oak and was originally created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee year as a symbol of unity and hope.

The King’s visit to Lichfield came before a trip to the nearby National Memorial Arboretum, for the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military.

LGBT+ military charity Fighting With Pride said the sculpture represented a “powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices” of the LGBT+ armed forces.