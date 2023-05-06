Sources say the Duke of Sussex has made no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation but was willing to wear whatever was asked of him. Photo / Getty Images

Sources say the Duke of Sussex has made no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation but was willing to wear whatever was asked of him. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex will not wear a military uniform or robes at the coronation, the Telegraph can reveal.

Prince Harry, who served for 10 years in the Army and did two tours in Afghanistan, has not been permitted to wear military uniform because he is not a working member of the royal family.

Instead, he will wear a morning suit.

The decision follows royal protocol set at previous state occasions, including Elizabeth II’s funeral last September.

However, the King did give his personal permission for the Duke and his uncle, Prince Andrew, to wear military uniform “as a special mark of respect” at the final vigil for the late Queen at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral service.

The Duke made no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation but was willing to wear whatever was asked of him, sources said.

The Duke will be relegated to the third row in the Abbey, seated alongside his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, it has been claimed.

He will sit between Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, Elizabeth II’s 86-year-old cousin, according to the Sun.

As a non-working royal, Prince Harry can no longer wear his military uniform but he can wear his medals. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke landed at Heathrow airport on a commercial American Airlines flight from Los Angeles on Friday, according to reports.

Fellow passengers were said to have been “gobsmacked” after spotting him.

Buckingham Palace has opted not to reveal ahead of the ceremony what the King will wear under his Robes of State and Estate.

However, it has been widely reported he is likely to wear military uniform.

The Duke’s brother, the Prince of Wales, is also expected to wear military uniform.

At Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, peers were required to wear lavish, floor-length coronation robes.

For the King’s service, hereditary peers were initially told to dress down in keeping with the pared-back tone of the ceremony before a last-minute U-turn indicated they could wear the robes should they wish.

This may mean that the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family will choose to wear robes.

Prince Harry may not feature in coronation portraits

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Prince Harry may not appear in the official coronation portraits as he prioritises a swift return to his family in California.

The Duke’s visit for the ceremony is likely to be a fleeting 24-hour visit as he dashes back in an attempt to see his son, Prince Archie, on his fourth birthday, which falls on the same day.

A source close to the Duke said he would “do his best” to attend as many events on the day as possible.

But he has not made any firm commitments as it will depend on how the timings fall on the day.

As a non-working royal, the Duke will not take part in the grand procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace alongside other members of the family and he will not be appearing on the palace balcony.

The King’s procession

The King and Queen will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, down The Mall and through Whitehall.

In order to take part in the portrait session, which will take place after the fly-past, he would be required to wait in the background for some time.

It is debatable whether he would want to join the family for an informal lunch, likely to take place before the portrait session begins.

Hugo Burnand, the official coronation photographer, will not know until the moment whether he will have the unenviable task of neutralising family tensions and ensuring everyone poses with a suitably big smile.

Duke’s behaviour ‘terrible blow’ to King

Lord Soames, a close friend of the King, this week disclosed that the Duke’s behaviour towards his family had come as a “terrible blow” to the monarch and was a “most tragic” turn of events.

The Duke confirmed in mid-April that he would attend the coronation amid growing hopes of a reconciliation with his father.

The Duchess of Sussex opted instead to remain in California with their children Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, in order to host the young prince’s birthday party.

Prince Harry spent several weeks agonising over whether to travel back to London for his father’s crowning because of the deep rift that has divided the family.

He was also concerned about security and refused to confirm his attendance until he was given a cast-iron guarantee that he would be afforded full police protection.

The Duke is suing the Home Office over its decision to remove his right to automatic, 24-hour taxpayer-funded armed protection whenever he or his family are in the UK.

Royal sources said his decision to attend had pleased the King, who was keen to have the support of both of his sons at the ceremony.

The Duke’s full travel plans have not been disclosed for security reasons but he is expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage, his Windsor home, for what will be the final time.

The King evicted the Duke and Duchess from the property at the beginning of the year, just days after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The couple were given until early in the northern hemisphere summer - just after the coronation - to vacate.



