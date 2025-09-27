King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make their first Vatican visit to meet Pope Leo XIV in October. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Pope Leo XIV at Vatican in October

King Charles III, head of the Church of England, and Queen Camilla will make a state visit to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time at the Vatican next month, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

“Their majesties the King and Queen will undertake a State visit to the Holy See in late October 2025,” a statement said of the trip, which will come about six months after the royal couple met Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, shortly before his death.

Francis died on April 21 after 12 years as head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, and Leo was elected in a conclave of cardinals on May 8.

Leo, 70, who has a history of missionary work in Peru, is the first pope from the United States.

During the visit Charles and Camilla will join Leo in celebrations to mark the current jubilee year, held every 25 years, the palace statement said.