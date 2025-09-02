Kim Jong Un travelled to China by train for a military parade with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo / Getty Images
An olive-green North Korean train, emblazoned with a gold stripe, carried leader Kim Jong Un into China yesterday for a grand military parade that President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also attend.
Since taking power in 2011, Kim has now made nine international trips and crossed theborder into South Korea twice, using his bespoke, bulletproof train for most of his travel.
AFP takes a look at what we know about Kim’s preferred mode of transport.
A love of locomotives runs in Kim’s family.
His father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, was known to fear flying, limiting his foreign trips to overland journeys to China and Russia by armoured train.
The carriages used by Kim Jong Il and his father, North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, are now on display in Pyongyang.
Unlike his father, Kim Jong Un is not afraid of flying – he has taken several trips by air, including to China and Singapore, and was once depicted by state media at the controls of an aircraft.
But for his latest trip to Beijing, he again chose the train.
Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency published photos of a beaming Kim sitting inside a carriage, apparently en route to Beijing.
The North Korean leader was pictured sitting at a wooden desk on which was a laptop, ashtray, printer, lamp and several telephones, in a space furnished with the national flag and what looked like blue velvet curtains.
Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was seated beside him, with documents laid out in front of her.
Another image showed Kim standing outside the train smoking a cigarette, with Choe and other officials gathered around him.
The train passing through the countryside “makes for a powerful display to the people – a symbolic image of the leader working long hours on board, even late at night”, Park Min Ju, a professor at the National Institute for Unification Education, told AFP.
“It serves both practical and political purposes.”
Kim travelled by train for nine nights and 10 days in September 2023 to meet Putin in Russia’s far east.
Kim’s current edition has bulletproof windows as well as reinforced walls and floors to protect against explosives, according to analysts.
“It is said to be able to withstand most artillery shells – really essentially a fortress,” Lim Eul Chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at South Korea’s Kyungnam University, told AFP.
“I believe it is equipped with the defensive and offensive capabilities to endure virtually any military battle.”
Despite being slower than aircraft, experts say the train offers key advantages including greater flexibility in situations such as unexpected attacks.
“A train also allows him to bring along many aides, as well as even vehicles, and unlike an aircraft that could be shot down, a moving train is far harder to target,” said Park, the other professor.
Choosing the train over a plane is also a calculated strategy.