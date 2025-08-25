Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be deported to Uganda, officials say

AFP
3 mins to read

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was rearrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is set to be deported to Uganda. Photo / Getty Images

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was rearrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is set to be deported to Uganda. Photo / Getty Images

A Salvadoran man at the centre of a row over US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has been rearrested and is set to be deported to Uganda, officials said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March and then sent back to the United States, was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save