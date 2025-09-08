Advertisement
Killer Erin Patterson’s defiant act before being jailed for 33 years for mushroom murders

By Rohan Smith
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Erin Patterson is escorted to the courthouse ahead of her sentencing at the Supreme Court of Victoria on September 8, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Erin Patterson glared at media.

It was a final, defiant look witnessed by two benches full of 12 journalists from Australia and around the world – those who had lined up early enough to claim one of the dozen seats with a view of the triple murderer as she learnt

