Khe Sanh: Wanted woman's name sparks meltdown

A public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a wanted woman with an unusual name has sparked a social media meltdown.

South Australia Police are on the hunt for the woman after she allegedly removed a home detention monitoring bracelet from her ankle and went on the run.

The Surrey Downs woman, 28 is accused of several serious offences, SA Police said in a statement.

But it's the woman's name, Khe Sanh Cox, that caught attention online, with SA Police making reference to the 1978 rock'n'roll hit by Aussie band Cold Chisel in a Twitter post.

"She is no Choir Girl – we've already searched Bow River the Star Hotel," the post read.

Choir Girl, Bow River and Star Hotel are all popular songs by Cold Chisel for those playing along at home.

Police are searching for wanted woman Khe Sanh Cox.

She is wanted for several serious offences & breach of bail after she removed a home detention bracelet earlier this month.

The post quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of likes and comments. Most of the comments were from Cold Chisel fans, quoting song lyrics.

"I heard she was spotted on the last plane out of Sydney," one woman joked, quoting lyrics from Khe Sanh,

"If the international borders were open, I'd say wait seven flying hours and she'll be landing in Hong Kong," another joked.

"She's behind the flame trees," another said.

"Maybe she's livin' in the Plaza Hotel … she can't afford to be to choosy," another joked.

"Hopefully she ends back in Four Walls," another said.

"Could be having breakfast at sweethearts?" another asked.

In all seriousness, South Australia Police have described Khe Sanh Cox as caucasian, 157cm tall with a heavy build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Police Assistance line on 131 444 immediately or call triple-0.