Here is a closer look at Khamenei, his rise to power and his role in the deepening confrontation with Israel.

From revolutionary aide to Supreme Leader

Born in 1939 into a religious family of modest means in Mashhad, a pilgrimage city in eastern Iran, Khamenei came of age in the years leading up to the 1979 revolution that overthrew the Shah.

He was imprisoned repeatedly by the security services of US-backed autocrat Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, and he rose through the ranks of the religious opposition as a close ally of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the revolution and founded the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khamenei quickly emerged as one of the most trusted lieutenants in the new Iranian regime, and he was president for much of the 1980s.

When Khomeini died in 1989, Khamenei, by that time an ayatollah himself, was elevated to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He set about consolidating control of the country’s political, military and security apparatus and cracking down on dissent to shore up his position as the ultimate decision-maker.

Absolute power under Iran’s theocratic system

As Iran’s Supreme Leader, Khamenei sits above all other branches of government.

He appoints the heads of the judiciary, state media and key security agencies, and he holds final authority over who can run for president.

Khamenei also controls foreign and military policy, overseeing the Revolutionary Guard, which defends Iran’s Islamic system and sits apart from the rest of the military, and the powerful Quds Force, which directs Iran’s foreign operations across the Middle East.

His authority extends to the nuclear programme, placing him at the centre of Iran’s escalating confrontation with Israel.

An architect of Iran’s regional strategy

For decades, Khamenei has been at the heart of Iran’s hardline foreign policy, positioning the country as a counterweight to American, Israeli, and Saudi influence across the Middle East.

Under his leadership, Iran has trained, armed and funded a network of proxy forces stretching from Lebanon to Yemen, allowing Tehran to project power and confront its rivals without provoking a war on Iranian soil.

But that strategy unravelled last Friday when Israel launched its largest-ever attack against Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites and killing an array of senior officials.

Israel said the military campaign was an effort to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian officials have publicly said that their country’s nuclear programme is intended for civilian uses only and have denied that it is building a bomb.

Khamenei issued a religious ruling, or fatwa, in 2003 declaring nuclear weapons forbidden under Islam.

But Israel and Western governments have long accused Tehran of seeking the capability to build a bomb if it so chooses.

Under guard and under threat

Khamenei’s movements are tightly controlled, and his whereabouts rarely disclosed.

His personal security is overseen by an elite Revolutionary Guard unit that reports directly to his office, according to analysts.

He was reportedly moved last week to a secret location where he could remain in contact with the military.

That follows similar reports last year, when the ayatollah was also moved to a safe location a day after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, who led the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and was a longtime ally.

In recent days, Israel has killed a number of senior officials in Iran, including the country’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

But a direct attack on Khamenei himself would represent an extraordinary escalation of the current conflict.

Such a move could have unpredictable and far-reaching consequences across the Middle East.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Euan Ward

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES