Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Kenya protests’ death toll rises to 19, UN calls for calm

AFP
2 mins to read

Over 531 people were wounded and 179 arrested, Human Rights Watch urged accountability. Photo / AFP

Over 531 people were wounded and 179 arrested, Human Rights Watch urged accountability. Photo / AFP

The death toll from protests in Kenya to mark the anniversary of a massive crackdown on anti-tax demonstrations has risen to 19, with another 15 people missing, the national human-rights commission said on Friday.

Wednesday’s anniversary protests drew thousands of people into the streets across Kenya, descending into chaos when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World