KNCHR, a government agency, said 531 people had been wounded and 179 arrested.
Human Rights Watch called for authorities to be held accountable for the abuses witnessed.
“Kenyan authorities should not treat protesters as criminals,” said Otsieno Namwaya, associate Africa director at the rights group.
The United Nations deplored the violence and called for calm and restraint.
Meanwhile, the Kenyan Government condemned the vandalism and looting of a national fertiliser depot during the protests.
The ministry of agriculture said more than 7354 bags of fertiliser, worth around $230,000, were looted in Meru, about 200 kilometres east of Nairobi.
“Fertiliser was looted, fertiliser meant to sustain farmers through this planting season,” the ministry said, calling it “a direct assault on Kenya’s food security”.
“Its loss threatens to trigger a catastrophic crisis for both food crop and cash crop production.”
Agriculture accounts for about 21% of Kenya’s economy.
Agriculture minister Mutahi Kagwe called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
- Agence France-Presse