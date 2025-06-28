Over 531 people were wounded and 179 arrested, Human Rights Watch urged accountability. Photo / AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Over 531 people were wounded and 179 arrested, Human Rights Watch urged accountability. Photo / AFP

The death toll from protests in Kenya to mark the anniversary of a massive crackdown on anti-tax demonstrations has risen to 19, with another 15 people missing, the national human-rights commission said on Friday.

Wednesday’s anniversary protests drew thousands of people into the streets across Kenya, descending into chaos when young men battled police and destroyed thousands of businesses.

“The Commission strongly condemns all human rights violations and urges accountability from all responsible parties,” the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said in a statement.

It said it had so far documented 19 fatalities in Wednesday’s violence and 15 “enforced disappearances”.

That was an increase from a previous death toll of 16.