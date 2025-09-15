Others included Matthew Wilkins, 55, who was charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity.

Aaron Wren, 36, was charged with Section 4A of the Public Order Act. Paul Newman, 56, was charged with breach of a dispersal order, and Norman Richards, 58, was charged with assault on a police officer.

Three of the arrested were women and the remaining 21 were men, with the oldest protester arrested being 88 and the youngest 19.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned Saturday’s Unite the Kingdom demonstration in central London, saying it left people feeling “more scared than they were before”.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people gathered in central London on Saturday for the demonstration,organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

A total of 26 police officers were injured, including four seriously, with injuries ranging from broken teeth, a concussion, a prolapsed disk and a head injury.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, the Prime Minister described the demonstration as “plastic patriotism”, adding that it had been more than “just very bad behaviour”.

He said: “It sent a shiver through so many of our communities who now feel more scared than they did before. I understand that.”

The Metropolitan Police are still looking for other offenders.

Police have identified 11 people linked to the disorder and are appealing for the public’s help to track them down.

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when the event is over and since Saturday, our teams have been working to identify those involved in any criminality.

“Our post-event investigation is ongoing and officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to review evidence to help with inquiries.

“We have identified a number of people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are asking for the public’s help to track them down.

“As with any major event, we know people may have travelled from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

