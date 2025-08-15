Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Keeping cool with colours - Vienna museum paints asphalt to fight heatwave

By Blaise Gauquelin
AFP·
2 mins to read

Austrian artist Jonas Griessler's project reduced the ground temperature from 31C to 20C using bright colours. Photo / Alex Halada, AFP

Austrian artist Jonas Griessler's project reduced the ground temperature from 31C to 20C using bright colours. Photo / Alex Halada, AFP

Armed with an infrared thermometer, Austrian artist Jonas Griessler measures the sweltering heat in an inner courtyard in the centre of Vienna.

Thanks to his collective’s artwork covering the black asphalt with a multitude of bright colours, the ground temperature has dropped from 31C to 20C.

Initiated by the museum

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save