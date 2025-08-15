Austrian artist Jonas Griessler's project reduced the ground temperature from 31C to 20C using bright colours. Photo / Alex Halada, AFP

Austrian artist Jonas Griessler's project reduced the ground temperature from 31C to 20C using bright colours. Photo / Alex Halada, AFP

Armed with an infrared thermometer, Austrian artist Jonas Griessler measures the sweltering heat in an inner courtyard in the centre of Vienna.

Thanks to his collective’s artwork covering the black asphalt with a multitude of bright colours, the ground temperature has dropped from 31C to 20C.

Initiated by the museum showing the private collection of late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, the project combines creativity, science, and urban planning as Europe suffocates under the latest heatwave.

“The childish tones reflect the lightness and inconsistency with which our society addresses this issue” of climate change, Griessler, 25, an artist with the Holla Hoop collective, told AFP.

With more intense, longer and more frequent heatwaves a direct consequence of climate change according to scientists, European cities are trying to change their urban planning.