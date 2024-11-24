A man was caught in the rocks while kayaking on the Franklin River and lost his leg. Photo / Getty Images

Rescue teams amputated a kayaker’s leg at the weekend after it was trapped in a rocky crevice on a dangerous stretch of Australian river, police said.

The foreign tourist, aged in his 60s, was navigating rapids in Tasmania’s Franklin River with a group of friends on Friday when his leg became “wedged between rocks”, police said.

The man’s smartwatch alerted emergency services, sparking a “complex and protracted” rescue mission that failed to free the limb after 20 hours.

Still partially submerged in cold water, and with his condition deteriorating, the visitor was sedated and his leg was amputated on Saturday.