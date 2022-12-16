McCormack says he has now recovered after being sent to hospital following the incident.

McCormack says he has now recovered after being sent to hospital following the incident.

Australian MP and former deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has wound up in hospital after getting a little too adventurous with a drink in the Pacific Islands.

The Nationals MP has been travelling through the Pacific as a part of a bipartisan parliamentary delegation, with one occasion marked by the visitors being offered sakau, a form of Micronesian kava.

The MP says he slept for 14 hours after becoming ill.

Sakau is meant to be sipped rather than gulped, as its much stronger than other types of kava, which are intended to be drunk in their entirety.

“Trouble is, I did stomach it!” Mr McCormack shared on Twitter.

“In a bid to show my respect to local traditions, I drank the whole bowl of Sakau.”

Former deputy prime minister @M_McCormackMP has suddenly fallen ill during a diplomatic tour of Micronesia. The Nationals MP was offered a bowl of Kava, but couldn't stomach the traditional drink. He was helped to his car and taken to hospital for medical treatment. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/lhCeqYoSoR — 7NEWS Canberra (@7NewsCanberra) December 15, 2022

McCormack was caught on video with his head in his hands before vomiting into a bucket and being ferried off to hospital for medical treatment.

“They made it in front of us, squeezing the juice out of these massive tree roots, just absolutely squeezing it. It had a peppery essence and I was OK for 10 to 15 minutes and then I thought, ‘Ooooh, OK’,” he told the Guardian.

“I looked over at [the foreign Minister] Penny Wong and mouthed, ‘I’m not OK’. I went cross-eyed. I really did. Then someone got me a bucket and, well, yeah.”

A non-alcoholic drink, sakau and other kavas are famous for their sedative effect.

McCormack was taken to hospital for treatment for dehydration and “slept for 14 hours” as he recovered.

“I haven’t slept like that in my entire parliamentary career. I don’t think I have slept like that since I was a teenager,” he told The Guardian.

“Feeling much better now and it’s been a great chance to connect with our Pacific family in FSM,” he said.