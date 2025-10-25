Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Kamala Harris says she ‘possibly’ will run for president in 2028

Naftali Bendavid
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said in an interview that she 'possibly' will run for president in 2028. Photo / Getty Images

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said in an interview that she 'possibly' will run for president in 2028. Photo / Getty Images

Former United States Vice-President Kamala Harris said in an interview that she “possibly” will run for president, adding an early twist to what is already likely to be a hard-fought and complicated race for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

Speaking to the BBC for a segment that will air

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save