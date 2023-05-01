Voyager 2022 media awards
Kai O’Donnell, Kamila Ahmad: Man murdered by girlfriend was too ashamed to report abuse

AP
3 mins to read
Tai O'Donnell was killed by Kamila Ahmad. Photo / Met Police

Warning: Story contains descriptions of domestic violence

The grieving mum of a teenager murdered by his girlfriend says her son was too ashamed to report the abuse.

19-year-old Londoner Kai O’Donnell died on March 3, 2021, at his home in Croydon.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing and found him lying on the couch with several stab wounds.

Efforts had been made to clean the scene but pools of blood were found throughout the flat and police believed O’Donnell was moved when he was still alive.

He could have been saved, but no one called for an ambulance.

In a heartbreaking interview with the Sunday Times, O’Donnell’s mother Stacey said that the warning signs were there and revealed the chilling last conversation she had with her son.

“You don’t understand what I’m dealing with,” O’Donnell told his mum. She said he seemed scared and withdrawn and did not answer her desperate pleas for information.

The next day he was dead.

When his girlfriend, 22-year-old Kamila Ahmad faced court it became clear that this was no isolated act of violence.

The court heard Ahmad had stabbed a previous boyfriend during an argument over a remote control.

The man chose not to pursue charges but spoke up when he heard about O’Donnell’s death.

Tai O'Donnell. Photo / Met Police

That previous attack helped sway proceedings, as Ahmad had tried to plead self-defence.

“I do not accept that you can properly be described as the victim in the relationship,” said Judge Peter Gower. “The evidence pointed in the other direction: of you being the controlling and coercive one,” the Sunday Times reported.

Ahmad was sentenced last week to a minimum of 23 years in prison for the murder and earlier attack.

“I’d seen his stress,” Stacey O’Donnell said. “But I made the wrong assumption that it was just an average toxic relationship. There was nothing average about it. It was serious abuse. My son did not want to die.”

She revealed she had long been worried about her son’s relationship with the notorious “bad girl” with a lengthy rap sheet.

Tai told his mum his girlfriend would “kick off” and she saw bite marks on him.

Ahmad threatened to stab him, his mother told Tai to call police.

Kamila Ahmad. Photo / Met Police

“He was a young, popular boy, he didn’t want to be seen as someone who was being terrorised by a girl,” she told the Sunday Times. “He was embarrassed.”

As Stacey said goodbye to her son that fateful night, she said: “Babe, it’s killing me to see you living like this.”

After his death, she admitted she blamed herself.

“When you have full responsibility for keeping someone safe, and something like this happens to them, you feel responsible. If I had just been more patient, if I had just taken more time with him, why did I let him move out from so young?” she said.

Now she is more clear about the tragedy and understands that Ahmad is the only one to blame.

“She did something truly evil.”


FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

