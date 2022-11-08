Jyedon Pollard was killed after being mauled by two dogs. Photo / Supplied

Jyedon Pollard was killed after being mauled by two dogs. Photo / Supplied

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by two dogs in NSW’s central west on Tuesday.

Little Jyedon Pollard was playing outside a motel where his family was staying in Cowra when he was attacked by a rottweiler and a cattle dog, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Jyedon’s mother was reportedly staying at the Country Gardens Motel with her three children while waiting for permanent accommodation.

Her Facebook page has been flooded with tributes in the wake of the tragic news.

It is not known why the dogs savaged the boy. The Daily Telegraph reported that the dogs were owned by hotel staff and had previously played with the children without incident.

The attack happened just after 10.20am on Tuesday.

A member of the public rushed Jyedon to Cowra Hospital, from where he was flown to Westmead Hospital in Sydney in a critical condition.

He died after arriving.

A police spokesperson said they believe the boy was bitten by the two dogs, who have been secured and seized by local council.

Police established a crime scene at the motel, where specialist officers continue to investigate the incident.



