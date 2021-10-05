Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Just gone: Nearly 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico

5 minutes to read
Across Mexico, mothers hunt for a scrap that points toward their son or daughter. Photo / Fred Ramos, The New York Times)

Across Mexico, mothers hunt for a scrap that points toward their son or daughter. Photo / Fred Ramos, The New York Times)

New York Times
By: Oscar Lopez

Nearly 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico. Their families now search for clues among the dead.

Warning: Some may find the images below upsetting

They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.