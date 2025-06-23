Advertisement
World

Jupiter, Mars, Titan: Earth’s weather patterns seen across the solar system

By Kasha Patel
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Ammonia-rich clouds, which are governed by similar laws of physics as ocean eddies on Earth, swirl in Jupiter's outermost layer. Scientists adapt Earth-based weather and climate models to study atmospheres on other planets. Photo / Nasa

What do the clouds on Jupiter, dust storms on Mars and rainstorms on Titan all have in common? They look like they belong on Earth.

As we venture through the universe, scientists are finding uncanny – and sometimes unexpected – hints of Earth on other planets and moons.

Clouds

