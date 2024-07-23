Global temperatures hit the highest levels in recorded history on Sunday, according to preliminary data from Europe’s top climate monitor - another worrying sign of how human-caused climate change is pushing the planet into dangerous new territory.
The results from the Copernicus Climate Change Service show the planet’s average temperature on July 21 was 17.09C - breaking a record set only last year. The historic day comes on the heels of 13 straight months of unprecedented temperatures and the hottest year scientists have ever seen.
“We are in truly uncharted territory,” Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement. “And as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see records being broken in future months and years.”
Though Sunday was only slightly warmer than the world’s previous hottest day, Copernicus researchers noted, it was extraordinarily hotter than anything that came before. Before July 2023, Earth’s daily average temperature record - set in August 2016 - was 16.8C. But in the past year, the global has exceeded that old record on 57 days.